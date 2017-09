Whatever you think is most important to you, use your vote

If you are eligible to vote on Monday, do so. Otherwise don’t complain for the next four years.

The only excuse is if you as a record number of others have already cast your vote, you have a heart failure, is in prison or don’t have a right to participate. It is appalling when less than seven out of ten bothers determinating how the country is to be governed.

