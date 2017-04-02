Voting started at Turkey’s embassy

Turks residing in Gothenburg was among the many that showed up at the Turkish Embassy in Oslo in lieu of the country’s referendum.

Turkish citizens in Europe can until April 9th vote for the referendum granting the president more power in the country.

Embassies and consulates in several European cities opened prior voting earlier this week, and in Oslo it was not only to residents of Norway who showed up.

Two buses loaded with Turks living in Sweden had made the trip across the border. NTB said as it was easier for them to travel to Oslo than to Stockholm.

The referendum will be held on April 16th, and will affect more than 3 million Turkish voters abroad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today