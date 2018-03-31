Walking of the Cross through several Norwegian cities

In many places in Norway, tradition is to walk through the city bearing the cross on Long Friday. In Oslo, this march has been done for over 30 years.

The walk of the cross, which is an international tradition, started at the Railway Square at 16:00 under the auspices of the Church of Oslo and the Oslo Cathedral.

“We carry the cross through the city center and stop at well-known places and buildings. Where we read scriptures from Jesus’ pastoral history and wander in prayer and solidarity with the persecuted, oppressed and suffering people in this city and in the world,” the Norwegian Church writes on its web pages.

The event was concluded with a concert at the Trinity Church.

In addition to Oslo there were cross walks in Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Haugesund, Fredrikstad and Kristiansand

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today