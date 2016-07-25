More want John Gahr Støre than Solberg to be prime minister

33 percent of voters believe Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre is best suited to govern Norway, while 29 percent hold to the prime minister Erna Solberg.

This is according to a new survey conducted by Ipsos for newspaper Dagbladet. Meanwhile, figures from the June survey that many are satisfied with the job Solberg does as prime minister. 47 percent said that she does a good job, while 40 percent said medium.

Election researcher Frank Aarebrot is not surprised that the surveys show different trends.

– It is completely possible to believe that Erna does a good job, but at the same time say that Jonas would be an even better prime minister, he said.

Aarebrot does not think necessarily that the 2017 elections will be a prime minister duel but rather believes that the minor parties will be crucial in determining who gets power.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today