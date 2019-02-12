Wanted Norwegian woman arrested outside Alicante

A woman in her 30s who has been charged by Norwegian police for several abduction attempts, has been arrested at Costa Blanca outside Alicante, according to VG.

The woman is charged with abducting her own child after losing a child custody case in Eastern Norway a few years ago, according to a press release from the Spanish police, the newspaper writes.

She is also charged with threats to her former partner. Spanish police report that she is in custody on charges that could give her over ten years in prison.

Norwegian police will ask for extradition.

