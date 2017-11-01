Listhaug wants to exempt humanitarian organizations from work permits

Sylvi Listhaug (Progress Party) proposes that foreign employees in humanitarian organizations should be exempt from the requirement for work permits and residence permits for very short work assignments in Norway.

– This applies only to very short working conditions that are necessary to perform in Norway. If you come from a country where Norway requires a visa upon entry, you must still apply for a visa as usual, the Immigration and Integration Minister emphasizes.

According to the current regulations, foreigners must have a residence permit with the right to work in order to attend meetings, strategy meetings and training in Norway.

The Ministry proposes that foreign employees in organizations engaged in international humanitarian work are to be exempt from the requirement of a residence permit for employment, when attending courses, seminars and meetings in Norway for up to 14 days per calendar year.

The proposal comes after the police in 2016 initiated expulsion proceedings against two foreign employees in Flykningehjelpen (Refugee Aid) due to lack of work permit to attend courses.

The proposal has been submitted for review with a deadline of December 8, 2017.

