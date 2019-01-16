Wants to throw a spanner in the works of the negotiations

“Several networks are working to influence persons in Christian Democrats (KrF) to stop the party from joining the Government,” Christian Democrats profile, Odd Anders With, tells Trønder-Avisa.

The outcome of the Government negotiations is soon clear. On Thursday, Party Councils are called by the Conservatives, the Progress Party, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, where the outcome will be presented.

On Wednesday evening, there was full activity from a number of Christian Democrats in the Red faction who are actively working to prevent them from entering a Government together with the Progress Party, writes Trønder-Avisa.

“We have continuous contact with individuals who are in the bodies that are given the opportunity to decide the matter on Thursday. Both in the National Committee and the Parliamentary Group,” With reveals.

He confirms that several networks are working to influence both the negotiation outcome and a possible Governmental co-operation.

Among the arguments that the networks particularly emphasise is how difficult it will be for the Christian Democrats to cooperate with the Progress Party on a daily basis, even if they agree on a joint Government platform.





