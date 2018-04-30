Wara: 30 new police officers to Groruddalen

There will soon be 30 new police officers in Groruddalen in Oslo, according to the Justice Minister, Tor Mikkel Wara, who also announces an increased presence.

According to Aftenposten, Wara was in contact with the Oslo police last Sunday.

He states that measures have already been taken for increased presence, as well as increasing the police force.

“It means more visible police in the streets,” said the Minister of Justice.

VG reported Sunday that two unpleasant events at Vestli last weekend cause the police to call the neighborhood watch groups to stop all patrols in the district, due to harassment and rock throwing from up to 20 youngsters.

Saturday afternoon there were shots fired in a pizzeria in Vestli. Nobody was injured. Sunday evening there was an incident at Tveita, where several minors were taken with fighting weapons.

