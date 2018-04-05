Wara stands by the government’s immigration policy

Tor Mikkel WaraOslo. Tor Mikkel Wara new justice minister.Photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix

5. April 2018

The new justice minister Tor Mikkel Wara (Frp) said during the keynote session at the Ministry of Justice that he will follow the government’s line in immigration policy.

 

– “There will be no change in policy regarding immigration. I was probably more optimistic about immigration in 1993 than I am now, the reality has changed, and that is why I am in favor of the policy Norway now stands for,” said Wara.

 

