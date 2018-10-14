More warm temperature records broken in Trøndelag

The thermostat showed 20 degrees Celsius in two places in Trøndelag Saturday afternoon. It has never been this warm in this region so late in autumn, Adresseavisen reports.

With 20.5 degrees in Værnes and 20.2 degrees at Kvithamar, both measuring stations in Stjørdal were only 0.4 and 0.2 degrees from the October warm weather records, respectively, in 1995 and 2005, according to the newspaper.

Even though the October records were not broken, it was warmer than ever before measured so late in the month. Another six measuring stations measured between 19 and 20 degrees.

Skjondlein in Trondheim was the third warmest with 19.8 degrees, the highest temperature ever recorded there at this time.

It is forecasted 21 degrees in Trondheim, today.

