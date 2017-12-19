Warning of difficult driving conditions in the north

Large rainfall and transition to mild weather will lead to difficult driving conditions in Nordland and Troms during Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Meteorological Institute has sent out a warning to the two counties.

At Helgeland and Saltfjellet a large rainfall is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the meteorologists, 60-90 millimeters may fall in 24 hours. There is a danger of flooding in densely populated areas.

At Salt and Often, 40-60 millimetersmay fall over 24 hours. Here too, there is a danger of flooding.

They point out that the need for preventive measures must be assessed and emergency services must assess the ongoing emergency readiness. The Meteorological Institute recommend use of tyres that suit the conditions.

The Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE) has also sent out flood and landslide warning at yellow level 2 – the lowest warning level – in parts of Nordland.

The combination of heavy rain and snow melting will increase water flow in small and medium-sized waterways from Tuesday night, according to the directorate. Coastal areas are most exposed.

The NVE encourages people to keep waterways and drainage pipes free from snow, ice, sediments, trash, twig and leaves, and to stay away from rivers and streams with high water flow.

