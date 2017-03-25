Warning goes out about avalanche danger and difficult weather and driving conditions in northern Norway

An ‘obs’ warning forecast of difficult driving conditions, and considerable danger of avalanches in Nordland, Troms, and Finnmark due to high wind and rain on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the expectation of storms has risen in the western area, with winds of 30 meters

per second in parts of Nordland, Troms and West Finnmark from late Saturday afternoon onward.

‘It will vary between rain and snow’, said the duty meteorologist in Tromsø in advance of the stormy weather.

The temperature will rise after Saturday, but it is expected to get colder on Sunday. On both days, there are reports of high winds coming to Northern Norway.

Considerable avalanche risks are reported in many parts of Troms and Nordland on Saturday due to drifting snow, and the danger of wet flakes setting off an avalanche.

On Sunday, Varsom.no has revised the avalanche risk in Ofoten, Salten and Svartisen to danger level 4, which is the second highest on the scale.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today