Warning goes out about a polar bear near Longyearbyen

The Governor of Svalbard received a message on Sunday that a polar bear was spotted at Platåberget, near Longyearbyen.

People were asked to stay away from the area while the Governor organised a search for the bear by helicopter. The warning was sent via the Governor’s website.

Shortly later, it was reported that ’Platåberget has now been searched by helicopter. There was no sign of the polar bear.

Platåberget, where the observation was reported, is a few kilometres from Longyearbyen, near the airport.

There are several hiking trails in the area. Those who are hiking in the terrain have been encouraged to be observant, and take precautions with regard to polar bears.

