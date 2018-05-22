Warns against jellyfish of death in Spain

Warns against the jellyfish of death on “Norwegian” coast

Several kilometers of beaches on the Costa Blanca (the White Coast) have introduced a ban on bathing after Portuguese man ‘o wars have been observed last week.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, it is beaches between Torrevieja and Campello that are infested with the potentially deadly jellyfish.

– We took the necessary precautions this weekend to avoid anyone being injured or worse. The company responsible for life saving and security at the beaches is now at red alert, says Mari Carmen de España representing the local tourist authorities.

From the Atlantic Ocean

The transparent and purple blue jellyfish with the latin mame Physalia Physalis, better known as “Portuguese man ‘o war”, has tentacles that can be up to 10 meters long, and are most commonly found in Australia, the Caribbean and in the area from Florida and south towards Mexico. The poison, which are in located in the tentacles, are thought to kill several people every year.

The jellyfish that were observed for the first time last week, presumely have followed the currents from the Atlantic Ocean past the Strait of Gibraltar before they have arrived at the beaches that are visited by thousands of sun hungry Norwegians every year.

Healthy people are not particularly exposed to risk if they come in contact with the jellyfish, but you can still experience intense pain, as well as a risk of scarring. Children and the elderly are more vulnerable and several have died after being subject to shock and drowned.

Local authorities warn against touching the jellyfish, even if they are beached as the poison can be active up to 24 hours after the creature has been taken out of the ocean. De fraråder også å vaske bort trådene med ferskvann og heller fjerne de med pinsett.

The affected beaches are believed to remove the red warning flags when the wind changes direction.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today