The wave of cold is taking lives in Poland

The cold wave is costing lives in Poland. Ten people died as a result of cooling on Sunday, said the authorities.

Some areas of Poland have had temperatures down to 20 degrees below zero in recent days, which has hit the homeless and other vulnerable groups hard.

– Ten people died because of the cold yesterday. Since the beginning of November, 65 people have died as a result of hypothermia, said Centre for National Security (RCB) in Poland.

Polish police encourage citizens to take pity on the homeless and others who suffer in the cold.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today