Weak poll results don’t disturb Støre

While the Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) has declined in the polls in the past few months, the Senterpartiet ran ahead. But AP leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, believes the situation for the coalition as a whole is good.

Ap will hold its national congress from Thursday to Sunday this weekend.

At a press conference on Tuesday the minister summed-up measurements showing that Ap are well above 30%, the Senterpartiet well over 10%, and the Sosialistisk venstre parti well over the threshold for success. He therefore sees the situation as bright and sunny.

‘That’s the good factor. I am confident that we will be able to rise to the occasion’, said Støre, also pointing out that he has definite plans to get voters who are undecided down from that equivocal position.

‘I’m confident that we will get them back on our side’, said the Ap leader.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today