Solberg fears deployment of more weapons

Solberg fears more nuclear weapons after INF collapse

“Russia must take the blame for the collapse of the INF agreement,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives), states. She believes the aim must now be to put in place a renegotiated agreement on weapons control.

“There is a reason to fear that more weapons will be deployed and that there are absolutely no formal barriers. The financial limitations will probably be the biggest detergent, especially when it comes to what the Russians can afford to invest in,” Solberg tells NTB adding:

“It is, therefore, so important that we actually come into a situation where we can do something about this by assembling and start negotiating again. We should aim to reach a revamped agreement.”

Putin and Trump both

Both Russia and the United States have now announced that they are withdrawing from the INF agreement, which prohibits land-based mid-range missiles, whether they are equipped with nuclear warheads or not.

“It is serious that the INF agreement goes up in smoke. This has been a framework for a process of mutual disarmament, control and inspection that has been important. We must, at the same time, be honest about the fact that the agreement has not worked for some years,” Solberg believes.

Blames Russia

The Norwegian Prime Minister blames Russia for that the agreement now appears to end up on the scrap heap of history.

Norway has supported this view in NATO. We agree with the assessment of the USA that Russia has violated this agreement for a long time. They build up capacities that are in violation of it.

She believes it is important to safeguard the agreements that exist.

“Without them, it will be even easier to build up,” Solberg fears.

She does not think that the current events will directly affect the relationship between Norway and Russia.





© NTB Scanpix / #



