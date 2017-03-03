Week-end Forecast Warning

The Norwegian Institute of Meteorology has issued the following warnings for the week-end:

From Saturday evening there will be difficult driving conditions in the mountains of southern Norway. From Saturday afternoon locally heavy rainfall is expected in Telemark and Agder.

Western Norway and South Trøndelag

From Saturday night will easterly winds of gale force up to a small storm and a little replenishment of snow lead to drifting snow and difficult driving conditions in the mountains. Wind and rainfall subsides Monday morning.

Buskerud, Oppland and Hedmark

From Saturday night will south easterly gale force of a small storm and little replenishment of snow give blowing snow and difficult conditions in the mountains. The wind subsides Monday morning.

Telemark and Agder

From Saturday afternoon until Monday morning a lot of rain, locally up to 40-60 mm over a period of 48 hours.

On Saturday the precipitation will consist partly of rain along the coast and / or snow up – mostly as rain at lower altitudes. In addition, it will blow easterly winds up to gale force along the coast.

North-eastern area will experience strong gales and snow, leading to drifting snow and lead to difficult driving conditions in the mountains.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today