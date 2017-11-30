Well known athlete arrested for harboring undocumented workers in Norway

A sports profile was arrested on Tuesday by police for harboring Philippine citizens in their home without legal residence permits.

According to VG, the sports profile in his 50s, his wife and five other people were taken into custody when the police raided a residence in Oslo on Tuesday.

The married couple was released after questioning. “The man acknowledged guilt for allowing people to live in his home without legal residence..” said his lawyer, Petar Sekulic.

His wife also acknowledged guilt, but only for one person who was staying with them.

Three of the others, arrested are Philippine citizens. They were all taken into custody, as police fear they would try to avoid criminal prosecution if released. They are charged with illegal residence and employment in Norway, as well as money laundering, VG writes.

According to VG, the athlete has been on the national team in his sport and participated in the Olympics.

