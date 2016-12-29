Western Norway could get 100 millimeters of rain

On Friday some places in Rogaland, Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane could get up to 100 millimeters of rain.

From late Thursday afternoon or evening the Meteorological Institute has called for heavy rainfall. In some places it may be 60 to 100 millimeters in a day.

The rain will come first to Sogn og Fjordane. From Friday morning it could also rain in mid and inner areas north of Stavanger in Rogaland.

– In Hordaland it is probably Samnanger and areas inland in the county that will get the most rainfall, said duty meteorologist Frode Hassel at the Meteorological Institute to NRK news.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be periodically stormy from southwest of Romsdal and Trøndelag. It will settle in the evening New Year’s Eve, according to meteorologists.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

