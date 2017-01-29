Whale killed mercifully in Sotra near Bergen

On Saturday, the Viltnemnda (Wildlife Board) had to euthanise a sick whale which was repeatedly stuck in shallow water at Vindenes Sotra, near Bergen.

The fire department tried for a long period of time to help it out into deep water again, but Viltnemnda gradually came to the decision after the whale repeatedly swam ashore, reported NRK news.

‘The whale was sick, and therefore had to be put down. We will now examine it to clarify what was wrong with it’, said Eivind Sangolt of Viltnemnda.

After it has been investigated, the whale will be transported out of the bay and lowered into the open sea.

The fire department was notified that the whale that had become stuck in shallow water at 15.03 on Saturday.

‘We received messages from local cabin neighbours that a whale had become stuck. But big, strong firefighters tried to prize it loose so it could swim out into the deep sea again’, said guard commander Jan Ove Haga at the 110 Central exchange in

Hordaland to ’16-tiden’.

Shortly afterward, the whale got stuck again and had to be helped loose.

‘It moved back and forth a bit. When the firemen were there, it swam out into the deep sea, but when they left, it swam towards land again’, said Haga.

Firefighters became suspicious that the whale could be ill, and contacted Viltnemnda.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today