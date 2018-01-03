Whistle blower thanks Tajik for the support

A whistle blower in the case against Trond Giske is pleased with the decision made by the Labours Central Committee, stating that Hadja Tajik’s involvement has been of great help.

– I have had contact with Hadia Tajik, but did not ask her to use my altert at the Central Committee meeting. But I have told her that if she thought that it could be of help, she could do so, says the woman to Aftenposten.

The woman does not want to reveal her name in Aftenposten, and it is unclear whether her report was one of those that Tajik read out loud during Tuesday’s meeting in the Central Committee.

– She really cares regardless whether it is beneficial to her or not. Her personal dedication has been of great help, she says.

Provoked

The woman tells the newspaper that she experienced unwanted sexual approaches from Giske when she herself was a member of labour’s youth organization (AUF), and further stated that she was strongly provoked by Giske’s Facebook message, referring to several of the alerts as being “fake and unfounded.”

She thought it was good to hear party leader Jonas Gahr Støre distancing himself strongly from Giske’s use of words during the press conference on Tuesday.

– I’m distancing myself from the choice of words. It creates the impression that alerts can be questioned. It ought to be safe to notify, Støre said.

Criticized Giske on Facebook

The fact that Tajik read out load from alert letters during the Central Committee meeting is interpreted by many as proof that there is an ongoing internal power struggle in the party between her and Giske.

In her new year’s greetings on Facebook, the Labour Deputy Leader warned that she was going to take action and “act before it’s required by others, just because you can, because it’s right – not only when you have your back on the wall.”

And on December 22, she wrote that “for me, the alerts are shocking; as a human being, Deputy Leader and lawyer.”

– I have no comment to any of you, unfortunately, was all Tajik said on her way out of the Central Committee meeting on Tuesday.

