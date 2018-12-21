Widerøe to learn about human smuggling

Widerøe pilots and cabin crew to attend courses on people smuggling

The airline, Widerøe, will give its pilots and cabin crew crash courses to teach them to reveal victims of trafficking in human beings.

From now on, 160 of the crew at Gardermoen will take the course in this. Other airlines have not received a corresponding rate wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

Kripos announced to the newspaper that there have been no undetected cases of trafficking on aircraft that have come to Norway, but it can not be excluded that it happens.

“Most people have the best intentions with flights. At the same time, we know that this is not always the case,’’ said information manager,

Catharina Solli of Widerøe.

Widerøe has mostly domestic flights but also flies to Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the UK.

