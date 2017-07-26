The wife of a Facebook founder bought a villa in Frogner for 68 million NOK

Norwegian and San Francisco resident Pia Øien Cohler, 33, married to Facebook entrepreneur Matt Cohler, has bought both a town villa and an apartment at Frogner in Oslo.

The villa in Thomas Heftyes gate is 760 square meters, and is located in one of the most expensive areas of the capital. Øien Cohler paid 68 million NOK for the property. In addition, she also bought an apartment for 8.4 million NOK not far from the villa, Dagens Næringsliv reported. The seller was EY-chief Erik Mamelund.

Øien Cohler is married to technology investor Matt Cohler (40). According to Forbes, Cohler is worth $ 670 million – about $ 5.6 billion. Cohler was among the first five who joined Facebook in 2005. He has also been involved in the startup of the LinkedIn network service.

But, the Norwegian IT industry can’t expect Cohler to move to Norway now, Finansavisen says. The couple isn’t planning to move from San Francisco and the purchase of the city villa is, according to the newspaper, to have a holiday resort in Norway.

