Wikipedia access is blocked in Turkey

The authorities in Turkey block access to the web encyclopedia Wikipedia, according to several media in the country.

Several users in Turkey who have attempted to visit the site have received a message from the authorities that the site is closed under the law, the CNN Turk Channel announced the news.

All the different linguistic editions of Wikipedia appeared to be closed Saturday morning, according to the organization TurkeyBlocks. So far, the authorities have not given any justification.

Turkish authorities block access to several tens of websites. In the past, restrictions have been imposed on YouTube, Twitter, and other social media.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today