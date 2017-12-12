William and Kate to Norway in February

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making an official visit to Norway 1st and 2nd February 2018, the King’s House informs. The visit was first known in mid October, but only now are the dates of the visit, official.

The program for the visit is not clear and will be published later.

The British royal house has visited Norway a number of times earlier. Queen Elizabeth made her first state visit to Norway back in 1955, two years after she was crowned queen. The following visits were in 1969, then in 1981 and last in May 2001.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today