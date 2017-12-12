William and Kate to Norway in February

TOPICS:
Britain's Prince William and KateBritain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attend the Children's Global Media Summit at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017. Prince William will give the key note speech at the summit, which brings together creatives, technology innovators, policymakers, executives and thought leaders from around the globe to inform and redesign the future of media for this generation. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)

Posted By: Victoria Garza 12. December 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making an official visit to Norway 1st and 2nd February 2018, the King’s House informs. The visit was first known in mid October, but only now are the dates of the visit, official.

 

The program for the visit is not clear and will be published later.

The British royal house has visited Norway a number of times earlier. Queen Elizabeth made her first state visit to Norway back in 1955, two years after she was crowned queen. The following visits were in 1969, then in 1981 and last in May 2001.

 

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "William and Kate to Norway in February"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*