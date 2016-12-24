Wish-list letters flow into Santa Claus’ mailbox in Drøbak

This year, as in previous years, children from around the globe sent letters with their Christmas wishes to Santa’s post office in Drøbak.

There sits ‘Santa’s cousin,’ the Drøbak tourist manager, Tom Kristiansen, opening the letters.

Several sacks of letters addressed to Santa Claus stand in the ‘Santa office’ on the marina, just south of Oslo.

Many of the children who sent in the mail their wish-lists to Santa, can expect a response from Santa himself in their mailbox.

