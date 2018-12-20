With the snow, drivers are asked to drive carefully

Snow over the next couple of days can create slippery roads. Several mountain crossings in southern Norway have introduced one lane driving.

Drive suitably for conditions and distance urged Vegvesenet East, which includes Oppland, Hedmark, Akershus, Oslo, and Østfold.

“We want everyone safe for Christmas! Our contractors are out and will take action’’ they said.

On Wednesday night there was one lane driving due to storms over Hardangervidda (highway 7) and Vikafjellet (highway 13).

The police in Telemark reported slippery roads in Vinje, where a Polish truck driver had to put on chains.

