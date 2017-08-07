The wolf that has killed sheep on Toten is probably shot

There is a wolf killed on Toten. It is probably the carnivore that has killed more than 100 sheep lately.

According to NRK, the wolf was shot night before Monday.

It happened after a renewed permission was issued on Sunday for felling of the specimen after a number of sheep were found injured and killed after a wolf attack the same day, writes Oppland Arbeiderblad.

– The hunt has been ongoing since yesterday, except for the first hours of the night. The hunting team has done a great job. The animal was shot with a well-aimed shot by a hunter on guard. There were dogs in readiness, but they were not necessary, tells hunt leader Kjell Bakken.

The wolf is a bitch. The hunter does not want to disclose exactly where in the Eastern Toten municipality it was shot. Now, DNA samples of the animal will be taken.

