Complains about extra wolf quota

Friends of the Earth Norway (NVF) complains about the Predatory Committees’ decision to cull four more wolves outside of the wolf zone in Hedmark and Akershus.

The predatory committees of Hedmark (region 5) and of Oslo, Akershus and Østfold (region 4) has decided to expand the licensed culling quota outside the wolf zone with four wolves. The decision was adopted during a joint meeting of the committees on January 29th.

Friends of the Earth Norway now appeals the decision. The reason is that they believe that the committees do not have the authority to adopt an extended license quota.

They ask at the same time that the complaint is given suspensive effect in order to ensure that no wolves are culled due to an illegal decision.

“We believe that there is no professional or legal basis for adopting a new quota. The case documents from the secretariat are weak, illogical and tendentious,” Leader of the Society, Arnodd Håpnes, comments.

«The secretariat claims that the extended quota will not threaten Norwegian stock targets, as it is outside of the wolf zone. Friends of the Earth Norway believes that this assessment is not documented. They point out that the survival of the stock must be assessed against the entire southern Scandinavian stock. This is in line with the request of the Ministry of Climate and Environment in its previous complaint decision.»

Friends of the Earth further reacts to the fact that the decision fails to emphasise that many wolves are culled already.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has already complained about the predatory committees’ decisions.





