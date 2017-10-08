Woman arrested for stabbing in Oslo

A 20 year old woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in an apartment in Oslo on Saturday night.

‘We were notified by AMK that a man had been stabbed in his upper body,’ said Rune Ullsand, operations manager of Oslo Police District, to NTB news at 14.30.

The police were informed that the man was seriously injured, and he was taken to hospital. Just after 05.00 on Sunday, the operation manager announced that the man was not seriously injured.

‘We have been told that it looks good. We have arrested the woman suspected of doing it. She will be questioned during the day’, said Ullsand.

He stated that the woman was aiming for bodily injury, and that they seem to know each other.

The stabbing took place in an apartment in Sandakerveien in Oslo. The Crime Squad has been on site, and secured the crime scene.

