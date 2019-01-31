Woman arrested with several kilos of cocaine at Oslo Airport

A woman (56) was arrested this month at Oslo Airport with three kilos of cocaine in her luggage said the Norwegian Customs Administration (Tolletaten).





The Hungarian woman arrived on January 18 from Amsterdam wrote VG newspaper.

“She stated that she would be here as a tourist, and we took control and saw that she had six boxes of canned food in her luggage,” said section manager, Tor Fredriksen, of the Customs Administration.

The boxes were examined, including with an X-ray machine.

Fredriksen said all the cans were of different types, but the X-rays showed that the contents were completely uniform.

When they were opened, customs officials found wrapped packages of cocaine.

‘’For us at the airport, this was something in excess of the usual seizure,” said Fredriksen with some understatement.

Norwegian Customs shared pictures of the seizure on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ei ungarsk kvinne (56) hadde seks hermetikkboksar fylt med kokain i bagasjen då ho vart kontrollert av tollarar og narkotikahunden Line på Oslo lufthamn. Tollarane avdekka totalt tre kilo kokain. Mannskap frå Øst politidistrikt tok hand om kvinna etter tollkontrollen.





