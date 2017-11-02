A woman is charged with arranging a robbery to kill her husband

A woman has been arrested in Bergen, charged with attempting to kill her husband through an organized robbery in the Philippines in 2014.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, reports Bergens Tidende.

The man notified authorities of the case in 2016.

– He learned later that the robbery he and his wife had been involved in Manila in December 2014, in fact, was a murder attempt under the cover of an armed robbery.

The victim stated that it was his wife who had planned to have him killed in that manner, said police counsel Trond Eide to Bergens Tidende.

The woman has been indicted and placed in detention by Bergen district court on Wednesday and will be imprisoned for four weeks with a mail ban and no visitation. She is a Philippine citizen, but has a residence permit in Norway.

Neither the woman’s defender or the victim’s attorney will comment on the matter.

Police regret that it took a year and a half to make an arrest in the matter since it was reported.

