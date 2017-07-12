Woman charged with murder after knife killing of husband in Oslo

A woman in her late 40’s has been charged with murder after her husband was found dead after being stabbed in an apartment at Grefsen in Oslo.

The police arrived at the address at 23.30 on Tuesday night, and immediately arrested the woman at the scene, said the acting head of serious crime in the Oslo police, Kjetil Moen, at a press conference on Wednesday.

–

‘The two people involved lived at the same address. There were also two teenage boys present at the address, who are sons of the accused. They are being taken care of by their family’, said Moen.

–

He said that the police had investigated the case throughout the night, and they tried to interrogate the accused woman during Tuesday night, ‘but it hasn’t been possible,’ said Moen.

–

The accused woman hasn’t been convicted of any criminal offence in the past. She hasn’t yet been appointed a defence lawyer.

–

The apartment where the stabbing took place is located on Kjelsåsveien in Grefsen. The deceased is a man in his mid 30’s, who is a foreign national.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today