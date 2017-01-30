Woman charged with having pointed a weapon at motorists

A woman in her 40s has been indicted on a charge of having aimed a ‘weapon like object’ at several motorists last month.

The woman admitted that she is guilty of the threatening behaviour, which happened on Melkeplassen, in Bergen, reported NRK news.

She was arrested shortly after 02.30 on Monday night, after police had been notified by a motorist that he had been pointed at with a handgun.

The woman was masked and armed with a ‘softgun’ that shoots small round plastic pellets, when she was arrested.

‘We have had a number of incidents where people have come running to us, and reported a person out in the street. They said they’d been threatened with a handgun’, said operations manager, Morten Kronen, of Western Police District.

