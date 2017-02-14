Woman charged with rape of a twelve year old boy

A Romanian woman must appear in court, accused of raping a twelve year old boy. The rape allegedly took place in a private residence in Romerike.

‘It is correct that the police emphasise pursuing investigation of such a case’, said police attorney, Guro Holm Hansen, of the Eastern Police District to the Romerikes Blad newspaper.

The rape allegedly took place during Christmas 2015. The woman was arrested in September last year and has been in police custody since that time. The woman’s lawyer, Cato Johannessen, said that she refutes culpability.

‘She states that this did not happen’, the lawyer said. He added that there is no relationship between the woman and the boy. The accused woman is registered as resident in Romania, and she came to Norway to work. Her trial will begin in March.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today