Woman charged with siphoning money from bank account belonging to church

A 40 year old woman, recruited through Nav, has drained an ecclesiastical joint council bank account of 142,000 kroner.

In June, the woman must attend a district court in eastern Norway, charged with embezzlement, reported VG newspaper.

She has an education in economics, and was deployed from Nav to a position on the local ecclesiastical council.

On two occasions, she allegedly transferred money from the church’s bank account to her own. The first transfer took place last winter, totalling 95,000. Two months later, she allegedly transferred a second installment, to the tune of 47,000 kroner.

Confessed

The case will be heard by a single judge, as the woman has confessed to the charges against her, so will therefore put up no defense either.

‘I have no comment on this matter,’ she said brusquely when questioned about the siphoning scenario.

The church warden of the council in question is counting on having the money returned to church coffers in full.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today