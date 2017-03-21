Woman convicted of raping a twelve year old

A 41 year old woman is in Lower Romerike District Court sentenced to four years in prison for raping a twelve year old boy.

She is also ordered to pay the boy NOK 90,000 kroner in damages and compensation, writes Romerikes Blad.

According to the boy rape happened around New Year’s Eve of 2015, but it was first reported to the police in May 2016 after the boy’s mother learned about what had happened.

The Romanian woman was hired as a maid by the father of the victim. According to the verdict the rape happened one evening his father had gone to fetch pizza and the boy was home alone with the woman.

The 41-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty. She believes the boy has invented the incident or explaining himself based on false memories or fantasies.

The woman’s lawyer, Cato Johannessen, told Romerike Blad that it has not yet been decided whether the verdict will be appealed.

– I have not gone through the verdict with my client. It must first be translated into Romanian, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today