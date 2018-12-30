Another woman found dead in Sortland

Woman found dead in Sortland – man arrested

Her former male cohabitant is charged after a woman in her sixties was found dead at an address in Sortland municipality in Vesterålen. The police view the death as suspicious.

Nordland Police District confirms the death to Bladet Vesterålen today, Sunday.

“We have sent investigators and crime technicians from Bodø to assist the Sheriff’s Office on Sortland, which is very pressed now,” says Operations Leader in the Nordland Police District, Ivar Bo Nilsson.

Nordland Police District verifies to NTB that it is a woman who is found dead and that her male cohabitant is arrested.

The Police moved out to make a welfare check on Saturday night after receiving a concern notification from a family member of the woman. When they arrived at the site, they were met by a man who told them that a woman was dead.

Gross bodily harm

A man in his fifties has been arrested and charged with gross bodily harm resulting in death.

In a press release, the police state that the woman will be autopsied on Monday. The accused will be presented for a custody hearing on the same day.

The police are already investigating another suspicious death in the same municipality. Three people were charged after a 19-years-old woman was found dead on Sortland in Vesterålen on Wednesday night. They are charged with leaving the teenager in a helpless state.

In late November, a man acknowledged having caused his mate’s death in a brawl – also that on Sortland.

