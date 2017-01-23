Woman detained after the fire in Lillehammer

A 24 years old woman is in Sør-Gudbrandsdal District Court remanded for two weeks after the fire case happened in Lillehammer during the weekend.

The woman is accused of starting a fire that could easily resulted in loss of life, it called arson after the old Penal Code. She has confessed that it was she who caused the fire, but has not taken a position on the question of guilt.

The woman’s lawyer, Lorentz Stavrum, told Gudbrandsdølen Dagningen that the woman cannot be responsible for the entire chain of events surrounding the fire, and that she is strongly influenced by what has happened.

– We believe it is an intentional act behind the fire, said police inspector Eric Braathen at Lillehammer police to news agency NTB.

17 people were evacuated after the fire broke out. None were killed, but a woman was taken to hospital who got sick because of smoke after the fire on early Sunday.

Two weeks of custody

Police Attorney Eystein Husby asked for two weeks of detention with letter and visit control during the remand hearing in court – something he had upheld by the court.

