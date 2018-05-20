Woman dies after boat accident in Sogn and Fjordane

A 41-year-old woman who was critically injured in a boat accident on Selje in Sogn and Fjordane died on Saturday night.

The woman was picked up by the water and flown to Haukeland University Hospital in a rescue helicopter, after the boat she was in hit land on Saturday morning. Later that evening, she was declared dead at the hospital, reported the Western Police District.

A man who was also in the boat got out on his own.

According to the skipper, the boat, a day cruiser of between 26 and 30 feet in length, had hit land before it sank, with the stern towards the seabed while the bow was held in place by an air pocket.

Divers from the local fire department and the rescue ship, Halfdan Grieg found the woman in the boat.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today