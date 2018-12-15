Woman enters parliament without permission

Woman enters parliament building without admission card

A confused woman entered the parliament building via the staff entrance on Thursday morning. This shouldn’t be able to happen said the security chief at the parliament building to Dagbladet newspaper.

The personnel entrance is located in Akersgata in the back of the Parliament building and is used by both employees and elected representatives. One usually can’t enter without an access card, and the entrance is always surveyed, wrote Dagbladet. Yet the woman walked in.

“The person was quickly discovered by a vigilant representative and followed back to the reception,” said Berit Michelet, security chief at parliament to Dagbladet.

According to the police, the woman was “in a state of mental imbalance” and failed to explain herself properly. Parliament security contacted the police at 09.15 on Thursday morning.

‘’There was a confused lady at the front desk. She had walked around the building and knocked on doors and wandered around inside the premises,” said Martin Martinsen, Operations Manager of Oslo Police District.

She didn’t pose any security risk, but parliament still needs to get a grip.

‘’Such events should not happen and routines will be tightened. We focus heavily on preventive safety and take the incident seriously,” said Michelet.

