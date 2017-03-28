Woman in her fifties receives prison sentence and hefty fine for urinating on the tram

A woman has been sentenced to serve a seven month prison sentence for having urinated on public transport in Oslo.

She was sentenced for twelve separate ‘urination episodes’ in the Oslo District Court, but acquitted on two of the charges for which she’d been indicted, wrote Aftenposten.

She was also convicted for ‘body-invasion, nuisance, theft, breach of the Railways Act, and drinking in public’. In addition to the prison sentence, she must pay Sporveien 50,000 in compensation.

The woman, who is in her 50s, has been formerly convicted of similar incidents. According to Aftenposten, she was convicted of 21 episodes of public urination on the transport system in 2013, 54 in 2014, and the following year on 64 charges for the same behaviour. She also urinated on the chair of the district court and was put on remand in autumn 2015.

In 2015, Cato Asperud, the Communication Manager of Sporveien, designated the situation ‘sad from beginning to end’.

‘We never wished this person any harm, but it is a complicated situation, because we also have to take into account all the other travellers. We can’t have such situations on trams which run in Oslo throughout the day’, he said to Aftenposten newspaper.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today