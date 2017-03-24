Woman found after 15 hours in a septic tank

A woman in her 70s was rescued Friday morning after spending 15 hours in a septic tank in Nordland, Norway.

The fire department helped the woman up by the two-meter deep sewage Friday morning. It was a neighbor who found her, after following footprints in the snow. The neighbor was alerted when the woman had not shown up for an appointment. Vesterålen Online was the first to mention the matter.

– The circumstances surrounding the fall is somewhat unclear, but what we know is that the woman has had problems with sewage, and that she would fetch something when the accident occurred, said police officer Lill Pettersen told NRK.

The incident took place on Nordmela in Andøy municipality in Nordland. The woman had spent 15 hours in the sewage when she was found. Police have not yet spoken to her, but do not suspect that crime is involved.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today