Woman killed in house fire in Trondheim

A woman in her 50s lost her life on Tuesday in a residential fire accident at Marienborg in Trondheim. 2 other persons evacuated the burning house.

Emergency services come out after they were alerted to the fire at half past three o’clock on Tuesday afternoon.

– They found one person died in the house, said operations manager Bernt Tiller in Trøndelag police to NTB.

According to Adresseavisen, the dead person is a woman in her 50s. A couple who are 80s were also in the house when the fire broke out.

– They evacuated themselves and are cared for by relatives. They were taken to the emergency room for the check, says operation leader.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today