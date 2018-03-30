Woman lost court decision to have a dog in her apartment

A woman was denied the right to have a dog in her own apartment by a housing company in Oslo west.

The woman has lived in the housing association in Oslo west since 1994.

Now she can no longer have a dog at the apartment. It has been forbidden to have animals in the housing, but in 2000 it was possible for exceptional cases, wrote Nettavisen newspaper.

The woman ordered a dog before the board of the housing team had processed her application to have a dog. In 2011, the dog died, but in 2013 she acquired a new dog.

Last year, the board contacted the woman and gave her a two-month deadline to get rid of the dog.

The parties did not reach agreement and thus, the case went to Oslo District Court.

On Monday the woman was sentenced to get rid of the dog and pay the costs.The

woman appealed on the spot.

