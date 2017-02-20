Woman missing her plane plane – triggered fire alarm at Oslo Airport

Oslo AirportOslo Airport. Photo Norway Today Media.

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 20. February 2017

The airport was evacuated on Monday morning. Just before 11 o’clock  Oslo Airport was evacuated after a fire alarm went off. The explanation was, for the second time in just a few weeks, that a delayed traveller had triggered a fire alarm.

When the fire alarm sounds at the airport, automatic evacuation of the areas affected is implemented ,

– A female passenger was about to miss her plane, and pressed the fire alarm in the hope of opening a door. But it seems like she  missed the plane anyway , said a  spokesman from Avinor Lasse Vang Stein to VG.

He told the newspaper that the police will now have a chat.

 

Source: Aftenposten / Norway Today

 

 

