Woman must go to jail after car killing in Oslo

A 52 year old woman who is sentenced to jail for 75 days for hitting and killing a 26 year old woman with her car in Oslo in 2014, does not get her case heard in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s appeal committee rejected Monday that the Court of Appeals has put to little emphasis on excluding fainting as a cause of the accident, Aftenposten writes. Therefore there is an end to the matter.

Charlotte Bøhler Wilhelmsen walked with her three year old daughter in a pram on the sidewalk a few meters from Oslo University Hospital when she was hit by the car. She died instantly. Her daughter was slightly injured. The 52-year-old female driver was acquitted in Oslo District Court, but in the court of appeal, the verdict was unanimous. The Court of Appeal believes the woman has shown gross negligence and denotes the action as “highly reprehensible”.

The woman convicted of manslaughter with a motorized vehicle, for careless driving and driving a car despite the fact that she was tired. She is also sentenced to loss of a driving license for motor vehicles for three years from time of the accident. She must therefore take a drivers test before driving again.

No appeal to Strasbourg

The woman must also pay compensation damages to the daughter of NOK 200,000 and to the deceased’s mother of NOK 595.000. She must also pay compensation to the deceased’s ex-husband and father of NOK 125,000 each.

The woman’s lawyer Marijana Lozic, says her client is distraught and disappointed.

– It’s hard to live with such a verdict, especially after a unanimous acquittal in court, she says to Nettavisen. She adds that the decision will not be appealed to the Human Rights Court in Strasbourg.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today