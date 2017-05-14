Woman reported assault rape in Trondheim

woman reported of an assault rape in Trondheim Saturday night

Police in Trondheim have filed a case after a woman reported of an assault rape in Trondheim town Saturday night. They seek information from the public in the matter.

The woman has explained that she was attacked and raped by two men at Blomsterbrua on Solsiden in Trondheim city center.

The police currently have no description of the perpetrators.

– We are early in the investigation phase. But it is a highly frequented area. Therefore we want to get in touch with witnesses who may have gone past and perhaps not perceived what they have witnessed, says Operations Manager in the Trøndelag police, Ebbe Kimo.

The perpetrators are unknown to the woman

Kimo says that they have been informed that the two perpetrators are unknown to the woman

Police got the message from the woman at 3:45 Sunday morning and stated that rape supposedly happened some time before this.

The Operations Manager says that they want tips from those who have passed the bridge between 2 and 3.45 night to Sunday.

– All observations are interesting to us, says Kimo to Adresseavisen.

The woman has given a statement to the police. The police has filed a case on the matter.

