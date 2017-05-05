Woman is sentenced to jail for falsely accusing man of rape

Woman gets six months in jail for fake rape

A woman from Hordaland has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for falsely accusing a man for raping her twice.

The woman became acquainted with the man through the children’s nursery. She was invited him in the autumn of 2014, and the visit ended with having sex for two consecutive days. A year later, the married woman reported the man for rape, reports NRK.

Bergen District Court has not accepted the woman’s explanation. The prosecutor presented a 98-page printout with the messages the woman and the man had sent to each other.

Among other things, there were messages with erotic content, and the woman had also sent nude pictures of herself and written that she loved the man.

Attorney in law, General Attorney Elisabeth Deinboll, told NRK that mistaken rape charges are very damaging to the credibility of women who are actually raped.

The accused man was never charged with rape, only questioned as suspected. For the woman, two months of imprisonment is made conditional, so that she must spend four months in jail.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today